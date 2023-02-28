Cyclone Freddy fails to make it to Zim, nation urged to remain vigilant

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

THE nation has been urged to remain vigilant in the same spirit that was prevailing in preparation for Cyclone Freddy which eventually failed to reach Zimbabwe due to distance, frictional surfaces as well as lack of moisture.

The clarion call was made by the Ministry of Local Government and Public Work’s Department of Civil Protection on Monday while giving an update on the cyclone.

“The country is still in the cyclone season and is also prone to other extreme weather events hence it is imperative that all national and sub-national structures remain vigilant in the same spirit that was prevailing in preparation for Cyclone Freddy.

“Given the unpredictable nature of Tropical Storm Freddy in the ensuing days after the original forecast regarding its trajectory, the Department in collaboration with MSD and other stakeholders has scheduled a mission to give feedback to the nation and particularly communities. This will build confidence in future early warning programmes and alerts among the citizens,” reads the update.

The Department further noted that Cyclone Freddy failed to make it to Zimbabwe due to the distance coupled frictional surfaces as well as lack of moisture outside the ocean waters left dotted trails of destruction in various parts of the country.

“Because of the distance, the cyclone failed to make it to Zimbabwe. The Meteorological Services Department provided information that Cyclones are weakened by two main factors which are; (a) frictional surfaces due to mountains and other land objects which disturb the smooth flow of winds within the system, (b) lack of moisture especially when outside the ocean waters,” reads the report.

