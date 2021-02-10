Denilson Cyprianos makes mark on college debut in USA

Ngqwele Dube, Sports Correspondent

SWIMMER Denilson Cyprianos showed his prowess in the pool at his new base in the United States of America becoming the first swimmer for Carson-Newman Swimming to win five events in one competition.

Cyprianos moved to the United States of America at the beginning of last month on a swimming scholarship at Carson-Newman University and he was quick to show his potential during Senior Day last Saturday and he won five races.

Cyprianos won the men’s 1000 free (9:42.89), swimming the event for the first time, the men’s 200-free in 1:45.10, the men’s 100 back in 50.45, the men’s 200 back in a time of 1:49.70 and also clinched victory in the men’s 500 free with a time of 4:46.82.

Carson-Newman’s Eagles were taking on the Bobcats of Lees-McRae University as part of preparation for the Conference event in a fortnight.

The former Christian Brother’s College head boy expressed joy at posting the results after spending a tough week at training adding he has been in great form for some time.

“I’m happy to be here, I was supposed to come in August but there were delays but I am happy to be here and I am gelling well with the team, everyone one is making me feel like family, it is really nice to be here and making it easy for me to adjust,” he told Carson-Newman’s Eagle Sports Network.

The Eagles took on Lees-McRae to end the regular season Saturday as the team now focuses on the Bluegrass Mountain Conference Championships in two weeks.

The Eagles pull out the team victory 390-116 over the Bobcats of Lees-McRae; men were victors 199-53 while the women gather another top-notch win 191-63.