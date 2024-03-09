Dress code delays Highlanders event

Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS players arrived three hours late for the club’s sponsorship unveiling, making guests and dignitaries wait in what almost tainted an otherwise well organised function.

At the event, top diversified firm BetterBrands launched their sponsorship of the Bulawayo giants.

The magnitude of the ceremony was witnessed as respected personalities in politics, football and business were in attendance.

Guest of honour was Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister, Judith Ncube.

The guests had to endure some time waiting for the players.

On their arrival however, what caught the attention of guests was the way Bosso players were dressed. Led by captain Ariel Sibanda, they came clad in grey formal trousers and tucked in the team’s branded T-shirts.

It was a sight that should have had fashion police talking.

It became a public relations gaffe that put egg on Bosso management at a time when they were graced by ‘fortune’ in the form of new partner BetterBrands.

The news crew was to later on get wind that the delay in players’ arrival was due to failure to deliver by the tailor contracted to dress the players.

The tailors were given the order on Tuesday and promised that the stuff would be ready by Friday afternoon. Highlanders did not make a follow up until after training when the team expected players to dress for the occasion only to be assured by the tailor that he is putting up finishing touches. It was late into the function that the club resolved that they should get Sakunda tops.

When the players arrived, the event continued.

They were received with applause.

Efforts to get an explanation from the club on the matter were fruitless as management personnel were not at liberty to share the nitty gritties.

Surprisingly, others in the leadership also professed ignorance on the matter as they were equally disturbed by the players’ delay.

Highlanders’ communications and marketing officer Nozibelo Maphosa was not reachable for comment.