Econet announces ZiG bundle prices

Sunday News Reporters

Econet Wireless, the leading mobile operator in Zimbabwe, has recently shared an important update regarding its ZiG bundles and tariffs.

Through various social media platforms, Econet has revealed the pricing details for voice calls, data, and SMS under the ZiG bundles. These prices have been approved by the Postal & Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) and will come into effect on April 12, 2024.

According to the announcement, Econet customers will be charged ZiG 0.0098 per second for voice calls, ZiG 0.0928 per megabyte (MB) of data, and ZiG 0.1207 per SMS. The notice emphasizes that these rates are inclusive of taxes and have received regulatory approval.

While rivals such as NetOne and Telecel have yet to disclose their ZiG tariffs, it is expected that their rates will fall within a similar range as Econet’s approved rates. Historically, NetOne and Telecel have offered data bundles at lower prices than Econet, but they cannot exceed the maximum price per megabyte set by the regulator.

Additionally, Econet has informed its customers via SMS that they will be able to purchase ZiG voice, data, SMS, and social media bundles starting from April 12. However, the specific list of ZiG bundles available for purchase has not been made available at the time of writing.

To access the Voice, Data & SMS bundles, customers can dial *143#.

Overall, Econet’s announcement provides clarity on the pricing structure for ZiG bundles, ensuring customers are aware of the upcoming changes in rates for their mobile services.