Edmore Cyprianos dies

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

BULAWAYO businessman, Edmore Cyprianos, a well known sporting enthusiast known for his love for football as well as swimming has died.

The late businessman, who was the managing director of Cypriano Electrical, was a recognised Highlanders supporter and together with his wife Nokuthula had also founded a swimming academy in Bulawayo, Stingrays Swimming Academy. Cyprianos’ three sons, Andressious, Brendon and Denilson have over the years represented Zimbabwe in international swimming competitions.

Details surrounding Cyprianos’ death are still sketchy but one of his sons, Brendon on Wednesday confirmed his father’s death on social media.

“As many of you have already heard, today we lost Edmore Cyprianos, my father. I am at loss for words and I cannot even put into words the way I am feeling. A leader, a motivator, an inspiration to me and many within the community.

“Dad, my heart is broken. Every night I would pray to the lord to keep you safe on the roads as I knew you traveled a lot for work, but no prayer could’ve prevented this from happening. I’ll always be left with the question of why? You’ve inspired me to become the man I am today, and I have looked up to you ever since I was a child. My heart is heavy and it is full of pain. Dad I love you and may your beautiful soul rest in eternal peace,’’ posted Brendon.

More to follow…[email protected]_29