Byo businessman committed suicide, Police

Ngqwele Dube, Sports Correspondent

BULAWAYO businessman and Stingrays Swimming Academy founder, Edmore Cyprianos is suspected to have committed suicide, according to the police.

Cyprianos (49) was reportedly found hanging in a tree in a bushy area at Lucydale Farm in Matobo on Tuesday.

He was the managing director of Cypriano Electrical, ran Donnington Meat Supplies and also had a thriving farming and livestock venture.

The 2016 Zimbabwe National Chambers of Commerce Matabeleland chapter businessman of the year left his home on Tuesday without notifying his wife and was later found dead.

According to the police, the incident happened between 4.30 am and 4pm at Matopo Research Station.

Matabeleland South acting provincial police spokesperson Inspector Loveness Mangena said they were investigating a case of suicide.

“The deceased, Edmore Cyprianos (49) of 7 Bishop Gaule Avenue, Kumalo was found hanging from a tree in a bushy area by a passerby on 8 December 2020.

“He had left his house in the morning without notifying his wife where he was going.

“The body was taken to the United Bulawayo Hospitals and is awaiting post-mortem results,” she said.

Insp Mangena said no suicide note has been found.

She urged members of the public to get counselling when they are facing problems and challenges in life.

“In this instance we do not know why he committed suicide but we assume it could be problems hence our advice to members of the public to get counselling,” said Insp Mangena.

Investigations are under way.