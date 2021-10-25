Emotional Phiri wins Elephant Hills Open Golf tournament

Mehluli Sibanda in Victoria Falls

JOSPHAT Phiri claimed his seventh title at the Elephant Hills Open Golf tournament when he took home the top prize on the final day at the Elephant Hills Golf Course on Sunday.

Aulia Alfazema from the Royal Harare Golf Club won the overall women’s prize and walked away with a total of 11 prizes at the awards ceremony held at the end of the event.

Phiri, a former African Sun employee and member of the Elephant Hills Golf Club since 1992 had a gross score of 166 and won the prize by virtue of having less shorts than any other player at the tournament over the two days. The 58-year-old Phiri won by just one shot as Leon Mushonga who was on as gross score of 167. Elvis Mulenga, who was leading the pack on day one had to settle for fourth place with a gross score of 169. Mulenga had the best overall net score, which saw him win a stove.

It took a great display from Phiri to rise from fourth place on Saturday to win the top prize yesterday.

An emotional Phiri, who won a four-plate gas stove, grinder, jerry can as well as a tools box said he never thought he could win a tournament at the age of 58, which reminded him of the legendary American golfer, Jack Nicklaus who also triumphed at the same age.

“I never thought at 58 I would win a golf tournament one day. It reminds of Jack Nicklaus, he played a tournament, he was 58 and he won. I am glad to have the opportunity to play and be on the podium,’’ Phiri said.

For Alfazema, it was a perfect present gift for her as she is celebrating her big day on Tuesday in the resort city.

“It is my birthday on Tuesday and we were looking for a place to go after the Covid-19 pandemic, we then bumped into the Elephant Hills Open. Wherever we go, we pack our golf bags so our golf bags were utilised this weekend, I am excited