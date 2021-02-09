First vaccine doses by Monday

Munyaradzi Musiiwa, Sunday News Reporter

Zimbabwe is expecting to receive its first batch of the Covid-19 vaccine doses by Monday next week while the second batch is expected on March 1, Media, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa has said.

In a post Cabinet briefing on Tuesday, Minister Mutsvangwa said the country is expected to first receive 200 000 doses of SINOPHARM vaccine donated by China, whose efficacy is between 76 to 86 percent, after it was endorsed by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

“In terms of vaccines procurement, the Government of the People’s Republic of China extended a donation of 200 000 SINOPHARM COVID-19 vaccine doses. The donation and initial batch purchased are expected in Zimbabwe by 15 February 2021 and the first week of March, 2021, respectively. The 76 to 86 per cent efficacy of the SINOPHARM vaccine was endorsed by the World Health Organisation,” she said.

Minister Mutsvangwa said Zimbabwe is also looking forward to receiving more vaccines donated by India while Government is also working on modalities to purchase some of the vaccines from India and Russia.

“Efforts to procure other COVID-19 vaccines such as the Sputnik V (Victory) from Russia, among others, are underway. India, like China, has also offered a donation and an option to purchase commercially and modalities for this offer are still being worked out. Zimbabwe has also submitted its expression of interest to participate under the AU COVID-19 Vaccination Programme. The private sector will also support Government through a formula that them to keep 50 percent of what they procure for their employees,” she said.

Minister Mutsvangwa reiterated that Government will prioritize frontline workers, the elderly and those with underlying conditions.

She said the vaccine will be voluntary and be given for free.

“The COVID-19 Vaccines will be administered to citizens freely. The initial consignment will cater for frontline workers, the elderly and other vulnerable groups in Zimbabwe. The administration of the COVID-19 vaccinations in Zimbabwe will be on a voluntary basis,” she said.

Minister Mutsvangwa said there was a downward trend in the epidemic in the past few weeks while the country was under Level Four lockdown.

She said the Government will review the lockdown measures on Monday.

It is noted that 32.8 percent of Covid-19 related deaths have been occurring in communities, while the remaining 67.2 percent have occurred in health facilities. In light of the high percentage of community deaths, Government is working on updating guidelines for informing the public on how to manage cases isolating at home and when these cases should be taken to health facilities.

“The production of Personal Protective Equipment and essential medicines is continuing and being complemented by imports. The enforcement of the curfew under the Level Four lockdown is continuing, and citizens are once again reminded of the need to observe all COVID-19 protocols and regulations in order to ensure that the nation stays on top of the situation in relation to the pandemic. The lockdown restrictions will be reviewed at the end of the two weeks extension period,” she said.

The country has recorded 123 cases and 14 deaths in the last 24 hours while the recovery rate has risen to 84.2 percent.

As of February 8 at 3PM there were 103 hospitalised cases: Asymptomatic 17, mild to moderate 63, severe 15 and 8 in Intensive Care Units.

As of February 9, Zimbabwe has now recorded 34 781 Cases 29289 recoveries and 1353 Deaths.