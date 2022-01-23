Four submit papers for Bosso elections

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

NOMINATIONS for Highlanders elections closed yesterday with four candidates having submitted their papers, two for each of the positions to be contested for in two weeks’ time.

Those wishing to stand in the elections of vice chairman and treasurer had until midday yesterday to submit their nomination forms at the Highlanders offices. Elections are taking place on 6 February, a week after the club’s annual general meeting.

Peter Dube, the Highlanders electoral court’s returning officer indicated that they received four nomination forms at the close of the process yesterday.

Dube said what follows is the verification process to be conducted on Monday in the presence of the candidates or their representatives.

Candidates ought to have been Highlanders members for an uninterrupted period of 24 months, have to get their nomination forms signed by a minimum of 10 Bosso members in good standing and are required to pay a nomination fee of US$100 to qualify as contestants in the elections.

The nomination fee is refundable if a candidate receives at least 10 percent of the total votes cast for the position they are contesting in.

“We accepted four nominations in all, two for each position. This was just an acceptance, the process will be completed on Monday. We are verifying and confirming the candidates, we will officially announce the candidates after that process,’’ Dube said.

Sifiso Siziba, popularly known in football circles as “Broe Fiso” and Babongile Skhonjwa submitted their documentation to contest for the post of vice chairman while for the treasurer’s position, Busani Mthombeni and Xolisani Moyo have officially declared their interest in the post.

Modern Ngwenya, the outgoing vice chairman together with Donald Ndebele, the soon to be former treasurer have both served the mandatory two consecutive terms in their positions and step down in line with the Bosso constitution.