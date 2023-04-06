Four suspected copper cables thieves arrested

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

BULAWAYO police on Wednesday morning arrested four suspects in connection with the theft of copper cables in and around Bulawayo.

The accused are Warren Machinga (46) of Old Lobengula, Bone Finish (29) of no fixed abode, Bekithemba Ngwenya (33) of Njube, and Leonard Mangere (31) also of Njube.

Bulawayo Police Spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the arrests.

“Bulawayo Central traffic this Wednesday had some routine patrols within the Central Business District roads to control traffic and to check for any other offenses. After deployment, a team intercepted a Ford Ranger with South African number plates which was stopped but did not comply.

“It seemed to have been carrying a load inside. The traffic officers followed the motor vehicle and at the same time called for backup,” said Insp Ncube.

He said the Officer in Charge Operations, Inspector Sibanda then took another vehicle as backup and caught up with the vehicle next to the National University of Science and Technology, where upon seeing two police vehicles in pursuit, the driver sped off and was involved in an accident where he rammed into a tree.

“The occupants jumped off taking away some bags which were containing some heavy material and dashed into the bush. The police officers managed to give chase and apprehended one Warren Machinga (46).

“The police called the Canine section which made some searches around and led to another road where the unknown accused persons boarded another vehicle and made good their escape,” said Insp Ncube

He said when Machirenga was interviewed by the police a Honda Fit approached the police officers and produced US$260 and 100 rands as bribe to the police for them to release the motor vehicle which had some copper cables in it and a lot of tools used to cut copper in Bulawayo and areas around.

“The police officers made some recordings from the persons who were offering the bribe leading to them being arrested and they are also with us at the police station helping us with investigations.

“We would appreciate our dedicated police officers who managed to pursue these criminals until their arrest,” said Insp Ncube.

Meanwhile police are holding on to the Ford Ranger, Honda Fit various tools and the bribe money as exhibit.

