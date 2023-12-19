Government introduces new inputs distribution strategy

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

THE Government has introduced a new inputs distribution strategy that will see inputs going directly to the beneficiaries while avoiding double handling by the Grain Marketing Board.

Dubbed the Virtual Depot Distribution Strategy, GMB Chief Executive Officer Dr Edson Badarai announced the introduction of the strategy on Monday saying it will bring efficiencies and manage costs.

“I would like to inform our valued customers and clients that as Government, in order to bring efficiencies and managing costs, we have introduced what we call the Virtual Depot Distribution Strategy. Under this strategy, the presidential inputs are going directly to the beneficiaries where they will be collecting at ward collection points and CIDPs for the cotton.

“Basically this was done to ensure that we do not double handle the inputs where ordinarily they would come through GMB being offloaded and reloaded again and sent to the distribution points. This time they sent there. We also through this strategy ensure that our farmers receive these inputs timeously and engagements have been done with the suppliers, they are aligned and they are in agreement,” said Dr Badarai.

He said Government through the cabinet directive is working on irrigating 100 000 hectares through ARDA and they are also implementing this depot strategy to enhance the directive. Dr Badarai further said they believe that this week they should be able to have distributed or completed distribution to enable cropping to be done on time.

@nyeve14