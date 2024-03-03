Government reviews councillors’ allowances

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

THE Government has reviewed allowances for councillors in all local authorities in the country with effect from the beginning of the year, in a move meant to improve their welfare.

According to a circular from the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works, Hon. Winston Chitando, dated 27 February, the reviewed allowances are with effect from 1 January.

“The Mayors and Chairpersons of Councils are hereby advised that councillors’ allowances will be reviewed as follows: Mayors/Chairpersons $1 629 906, Deputy Mayors/Chairpersons $1 494 081, Committee Chairpersons $1 412 585, Councillor $1 358 255. The review is effective from 1 January 2024. This circular rescinds all previous circulars relating to this subject matter. Please note that interpretation of any part of this circular rests with the undersigned,” reads the circular.

The Government previously approved the pegging of travel and subsistence allowances for councillors in foreign currency.

The ministry also approved that the councillors get free parking space and a grave during their tenure in office. On the purchasing of electronic equipment, the ministry also said if a council wishes to do that it should be done with the approval of the ministry.

To add on to their perks, the Government through Circular No 12 of 2019 allows councillors the privilege to buy residential land at a 40 percent discount and commercial land for full price but without going to tender.

Under this provision, councillors can arrange a payment plan with the local authority, which should be completed within five years of their service in the council. Director of communication and advocacy in the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works, Mr Gabriel Masvora, said the Government through Circular No. 12 of 2019 granted councillors permission to benefit from a commercial and residential stand within their lifetime.

“The stand may be sold to the councillor at a discount of 40 percent of the normal value. The stand is to be offered to the councillor on a lease ,with the option to purchase, with payments being made in equal monthly instalments and completed before the end of the term of office of the councillor. Title deeds may not be issued until the development of the home is complete.”

Mr Masvora, said a councillor may not sell the stand or cede the lease during his/her term of office and the cost of servicing of the stand shall be paid in full.