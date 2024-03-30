Government warns reckless road users, unlicensed operators

THE government has issued a stern warning to reckless road users and unlicensed transport operators that the law will fall hard on them during the Easter holidays where police will be in out in full force.

Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe issued the warning at an Easter road safety awareness campaign which the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe organised.

The Easter holidays, which begin on Friday, are characterised by churches holding conferences and vigils while non-Christians take time to unwind and visit their loved ones in different parts of the country, travelling long distances, causing a significant increase in human and vehicular traffic.

“The police will never, under its watch, let some misguided elements continue to expose human lives to needless and very careless danger on the country’s roads this Easter and beyond.

“We are appealing for cooperation from members of the public to assist in our efforts to create road safety and enjoin every citizen to be responsible as we collectively work to save lives,” said Min Kazembe.

He said since studies have found that most accidents are attributed to human error, it means that they could be avoided.

“Among the generic reasons why the nation is so hard hit by road safety problems, we see the following critical causes; drinking and driving, speeding, worn out or defective tyres, illegal or dangerous overtaking, not wearing a seatbelt, drivers’ recklessness, phone usage while driving, among others,” he said.

Min Kazembe urged the police deployed throughout the holiday to remain vigilant and perform their duties according to the law while desisting from bribes.

Meanwhile, the police have assured the nation that enhanced deployments have been made countrywide to curb crime and road traffic accidents.

In a statement, national spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said police commanders will take decisive action against illegal pirate taxis or mushikashika and buses which are not licensed or authorized to carry passengers.

“No pirate taxis or buses without permits will be allowed to pass through police checkpoints and roadblocks.

“The public service vehicles speed limiting technology which is at Harare central will be effectively monitored to account for all speeding bus drivers who are openly exceeding the speed limits in line with statutory instrument 118/2023,” he said.

Asst Comm Nyathi urged bus operators who are yet to join or implement the speed limit mechanism to do so for the effective maintenance of law and order in the country and safety of passengers.- New Ziana