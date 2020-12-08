Grade seven pupil killed coming from exams

Munyaradzi Musiiwa, Sunday News Reporter

A Grade Seven pupil from Sandara Primary School in Gweru was on Tuesday afternoon fatally struck with a stone by a suspected mentally challenged man while coming from writing an examination.

Acting Midlands police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Ethel Mukwende confirmed the incident which occurred in the afternoon near Mtapa shopping when a girl in school uniform who was in her way home after finishing her examination was struck with a stone on the head by a man suspected to be suffering from mental illness.

Asst Insp Mukwende said the girl was in her way home when the suspect appeared from behind and struck her on the the right side of the head with a stone.

She said the girl died on the spot as a result of the assault.

“I can confirm that we are investigating a case of a Grade Seven pupil who was struck with a stone by a man suspected to be mentally disturbed in the head. The girl died on the spot after the assault. It is suspected that the girl was coming from writing and examination at a local school when the incident happened. It is alleged that when the girl got to Mtapa Shopping Centre in Mtapa High Density suburb a man emerged from behind and hit her with a stone near her ear,” she said.

Asst Insp Mukwende said the suspect only identified as Derek is in police custody assisting with investigations.

“The suspect has been arrested and is in police custody. The suspect will be examined as it is suspected that he could be suffering from mental illness,” she said.