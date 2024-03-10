Greenfuel edge Bulawayo Chiefs

Oscar Rusenga in Chisumbanje

A last minute freekick goal by Greenfuel Rookie of the Year, Washington Mapuwa, gave Rodwell Dhlakama’s side maximum points as they came back from a goal down to win their Castle Lager Premier League season opener at the Greenfuel Arena yesterday .Bulawayo Chiefs had earlier taken the lead through Panashe Shoko, with their first effort on goal in the 56th minute after a defensive mix up by the home side. Greenfuel levelled matters with a well-taken goal by Man of the Match, Anelka Chivandire who benefitted from a perfect pass by substitute Tinotenda Mutyambizi in the 76th minute. Greenfuel were by far the better side in terms of attack in the first half, with Tinotenda Meke and Chivandire dominating the midfield. However, Greenfuel could not breach the resolute defending by the visitors, with their former player Xolani Moyo exceptional in defence, with numerous telling clearances to keep his side in the game.

The home side’s best chance came in the 40th minute, when James Nguluve eliminated the entire Chiefs defence, to connect with a defence splitting pass from Chivandire but his effort was blocked by Tinotenda Chinovhiringa, who was the busier goalkeeper of the two before Moyo recovered to clear the ball off the line.Chiefs midfielder, Joe Nyabinde was industrious in the middle of the park and with Moyo, they kept the visitors in the game .The second half was different as Chiefs were forced to shuffle their defence following an injury inspired substitution, as Moyo could not return for the second half.

“We did very well in the first half in terms of build-ups. The turning point was when our centreback Xolani Moyo was forced off with an injury and we had to drop Jackson to centreback and Joe Nyabinde had to take his position as a defensive linkman. We have players who are still waiting for clearances and we could not field our full strength squad but I believe we are in the right direction,” said Bulawayo Chiefs coach Thulani Sibanda.

Greenfuel capitalised and unsettled the new defensive partnership, with Meke improving everytime he touched the ball. The former Cranborne Bullets forward almost scored with a snapshot in the 72nd minute but Chinovhiringa dealt with the strike.

The young forward continued to stress the Chiefs defence with his wizardry as he entertained the huge Greenfuel crowd. In the 82nd minute he found Clive Rupiya with a perfect pass but the Greenfuel new signing was wrong footed as Chiefs survived another late scare before Mapuwa took matters into his own hands with a well-taken freekick right at the death.

Greenfuel coach,Rodwell Dhlakama was happy with the three points at home as they turn their focus on Simba Bhora in their next fixture.

“It wasn’t a difficult game for us considering the way we played and chances we created in the first half. We lost concentration in the second half and gave our opponents a soft goal against the run of play. We had to chase the game and fortunately Anelka levelled matters with a well-taken goal before Mapuwa’s last minute freekick won the game for us.”

Greenfuel: Nedrick Madeya, Brian Chikwenya, Raymond Uchena, Munyaradzi Diro, Reginald Chinemo, Learnmore Muyambo (Clive Rupiya 77th minute), Anelka Chivandire, Collins Dhuwa (Washington Mapuwa 66th minute), Bruno Mtingo (Tinotenda Mutyambizi 66th minute), Tinotenda Meke, James Nguluve

Bulawayo Chiefs: Tinotenda Chinovhiringa, Cephas Musikavanhu, Bukhosi Sibanda, Xolani Moyo (Nkosiyabo Masilela 46th minute), Nkosilati Ncube (Courage Mabhena 79th minute), Panashe Shoko, Malvin Sithole (Miguel Feldman 85th minute), Never Rauzhi, Malvern Hativagoni, Joe Nyabinde, Jameson Masaza