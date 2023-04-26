Gvt avails more resources for Lake Gwayi-Shangani 

Judith Phiri, Sunday News Reporter

THE Government has availed more resources for the construction of Lake Gwayi-Shangani in Matabeleland North province which has reached 70.2 percent of completion.

The project in Hwange District, is among the flagship infrastructure projects being undertaken by the Second Republic led by President Mnangagwa, in its drive to foster inclusive economic transformation, while it is set to be completed ahead of the 2023/24 summer cropping season.

Speaking during a post-Cabinet briefing on Tuesday, Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Senator Monica Mutsvangwa said the Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, Dr Anxious Masuka reported on the projects implemented by his Ministry, with the Gwayi-Shangani being one of them.

“The construction of the Gwayi Shangani Dam has reached 70.2 percent of completion. In view of the importance of the Gwayi-Shangani Dam in ending the water supply challenges facing Bulawayo Metropolitan as well as Matabeleland North and South Provinces, Cabinet has directed that more resources be availed in order to expedite completion of construction works,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

Situated about 6,5km from the confluence of Gwayi and Shangani rivers, the concrete gravity arch dam was designed and engineered by the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) and has a gross capacity of 650 million cubic meters.

It is the third largest inland dam after Tugwi Mukosi and Lake Mutirikwi.

It is being constructed by the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) through a Chinese contractor, China Water and Electric Corporation.

The dam project is part of a century-old National Matabeleland Zambezi Water Project (NMZWP), which successive administrations failed to implement.

Completion of the Lake Gwayi-Shangani project will ensure reliable water supply to Bulawayo for the next 80 years, while weaning off some of its supply dams in Matabeleland South to cater for developmental projects in the province.

In terms of other projects, she said the electrification and installation of centre pivots covering 100 hectares of the 150 hectares (ha) Madhodha Irrigation Scheme in Mashonaland West province has been completed.

The Minister said the development of 69ha of irrigation at Chitemene Irrigation Scheme in Manicaland Province was completed, while 50ha out of the targeted 72ha of the Musikavanhu B2 Irrigation Scheme in Manicaland Province were developed and two boreholes sunk.

Minister Mutsvangwa added: “The construction of Chivhu Dam in Mashonaland East Province is at 98.2 percent of completion, while the development of 120 hectares of irrigable land is 90 percent complete. 115 out of the targeted 120 dip tanks have been rehabilitated across all rural provinces under the Accelerated Dip Tank Rehabilitation Programme.”

She said 200 000 sweet potato vines were distributed under the Sweet Potato Vine Production Programme, while 159 787 chicks were distributed under the Presidential Poultry Scheme.

The Minister said the reverse engineering for a traditional grains thresher was successfully carried out and the testing of the prototype is underway and 121 out of the targeted 200 tractors were distributed under the Belarus Mechanisation Facility (Phase 2).

Minister Mutsvangwa said 89 farms were surveyed, while 824 A1 permits and eleven, 99-year leases were issued.