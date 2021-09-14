Highlanders, Dynamos secure US$5,3 million sponsorship from Sakunda Holdings

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior sports reporter

TWO of the country’s biggest football clubs, Highlanders and Dynamos have secured sponsorship from Sakunda Holdings worth a combined US$5,3 million over a period of three years, with the sponsorship officially launched in Harare on Tuesday.

In a statement released on the day of the official launch, Sakunda Holdings said they were giving each club US$890 000 per year to be paid out in the local currency equivalent over the next three years.

“Sakunda Holdings is pleased to announce its partnership with two of the biggest football clubs in the country- Dynamos and Highlanders. The social corporate investment by Sakunda Holdings transcends all sectors of the economy and the financial sponsorship we are unveiling today will run for three seasons from September 2021,’’ read the statement from Sakunda.

Highlanders and Dynamos are expected to use the package to meet their day-to-day operations. Salaries and signing on fees as well as administration costs are covered by the sponsorship from Sakunda.

“The financial package is expected to assist Dynamos and Highlanders football clubs to meet their expenses and obligations such that they run their businesses as professional football clubs. To this end, Sakunda Holdings is committing to paying each club USD 890 000 (to be paid in ZWL equivalent) annually over the next three years.

“This means for the next three years, Sakunda Holdings will give financial assistance to the two clubs to the tune of USD5,3 million. it is imperative to note that the sponsorship package is mainly for dynamos and highlanders to cover salaries and allowances, sign-on fees and operational/administration costs,’’ further stated Sakunda.

As part of the sponsorship, Sakunda will provide annual incentives for a club that wins the Premier Soccer League and go on to participate in the Confederation of African Football Champions League.

“The financial package will also see Sakunda holdings availing annual performance-based bonuses to the club that will win the Premier Soccer League title and qualifies for the Caf Champions League.

“We look forward to a good working relationship with Dynamos and Highlanders football clubs over the next three seasons as we endeavor to bring back the glory times and generally improve football in our beautiful country Zimbabwe,’’ concluded the statement from Sakunda.

The sponsorship will without any doubt bring some relief to Highlanders and Dynamos whose incomes have been severely affected by the suspension of football for the better part of last year as well as the return of the game without the fans since the two relied heavily on supporters paying to watch their matches. _Follow on twitter @Mdawini_29