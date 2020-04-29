Highlanders to hand over Ekusileni Medical Centre crowd funding funds

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS will hand over funds raised for Ekusileni Medical Centre through a crowd funding initiative on 6 May.

Over $10 000 has so been raised through the donations being done by Highlanders members all over the world in groups or as individuals. Contributions will close the day before the handover by the Bosso leadership.

According to Highlanders treasurer Donald Ndebele, the contributions were being done individually and in groups.

The bulk of the collections sent to the Highlanders EcoCash Biller Code and One Money Merchant Code have come through from WhatsApp groups while individual contributions are said to be less than 50.

“Most of the funds have come through WhatsApp groups and less than 50 direct donations. WhatsApp groups collect from their members and handover as a group.

We have moved the handover to Wednesday 6 May 2020, we are closing contributions Tuesday, a day before the presentation of the donations. I do not have the exact figures, we are still receiving donations,’’ Ndebele said.

The crowd funding efforts by efforts are meant to come up with funding for the re-opening of Ekusileni Medical Centre in Hillside, which has been identified as a quarantine centre for those suspected to be infected with the coronavirus.

Highlanders launched the crowd funding on 13 April to raise funds for Ekusileni Medical Centre. Since then, Bosso players have used social medial platforms to urge Zimbabwe to donate to this noble cause.

On Wednesday, it was striker Prince Dube’s and his partner turn to appeal for donations for Ekusileni Medical Centre.

@Mdawini_29