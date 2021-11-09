HLB to grow its online presence

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

HWANGE Local Board (HLB) has set sights on growing its digital communication and payment platforms in an effort to reach out to its various stakeholders as well as to improve its revenue collection.

HLB public relations officer Mr Dumisani Nsingo said the unprecedented circumstances induced by Covid-19 has seen the local authority intensifying use of Information Communication and Technology (ICT)-based solutions.

“The uptake of ICT products and services has already increased in the wake of Covid-19, as more people embrace the Internet and technology in their bid to be safe while also ensuring effective communication.

“As such Council has introduced a number of digital communication platforms to interact with rate payers as well as coming up with contactless payment facilities,” said Mr Nsingo.

In August last year, HLB introduced a monthly e-newsletter as one of its mediums to communicate with residents and other stakeholders.

The e-newsletter highlights developmental issues being undertaken by the local authority in its drive to offer improved service delivery to its stakeholders.

He said that the introduction of the e-newsletter was a commitment to embrace digital technologies, which are becoming indispensable in almost every aspect of human endeavour, especially with the advent of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Mr Nsingo added: “The e-newsletter is distributed electronically via e-mail and WhatsApp. We also use Facebook and Twitter to communicate with our stakeholders. Due to the activeness of these two accounts of late, we have been attracting an average of three new followers a week as of March (this year).

“We also have a website and we are working at ensuring that it becomes more active, so that we market our organisation to the outside world. Digital communication has become the most powerful way to reach as many people as possible in real time.”

He said that the HLB also bought its 14 councillors MiFis for use during their tenure.

Mr Nsingo said the local authority further procured tablets for them and buys them data bundles to enable them to effectively and efficiently communicate with residents as well as to attend to Council meetings online.

“Council is also looking forward to introducing alternative online payment platforms to as a way of optimising ratepayers’ journey.”

Government has called on Councils to be innovative and embrace ICT to continuously improve citizen engagement.

