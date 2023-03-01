Independence celebrations set for Mt Darwin

Independence celebrations set for Mt Darwin

The Sunday News

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

THIS year’s edition of the Independence Day celebrations is set to be held at Mt Darwin Centre in Mashonaland Central province, as the government continues with its move of decentralizing the festivities.

Last year the Independence celebrations were for the first time held outside Harare when they were held at Barbourfields stadium, in line with the government’s thrust of decentralising national celebrations.

Speaking at a post Cabinet briefing on Tuesday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Monica Mutsvangwa revealed that the Children’s party will also be held a day before at Mt Darwin Centre.

“The venue of the 2023 Children’s Party and Independence Day Celebrations on 17 and 18 April will be Mt. Darwin Centre, in Mashonaland Central Province. The decentralisation of this august national event is in line with the Second Republic’s devolution agenda, and the ethos of “Leaving No One and No Place Behind”.

“Mt. Darwin is important and entrenched in the annals of the country’s liberation history since it was the entry point for both the Zimbabwe National Liberation Army (ZANLA) and the Zimbabwe People’s Revolutionary Army (ZIPRA) as they launched an offensive into the Front when the liberation struggle entered its decisive phase,” said Min Mutsvangwa.

 

