Independence Flame begins journey to Manicaland

Harare Bureau

The official send-off of the Independence Torch will take place today at the Museum of Human Sciences in Harare, marking the start of its journey to Manicaland Province as the country prepares to celebrate the 44th Independence Day anniversary on April 18.

After its official send-off, the torch will begin its journey by making stops in Headlands and Rusape where it will be taken to Magamba or Butcher Site.

There, the torch will be officially handed over to Manicaland Provincial leadership by Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga on Friday.

In a statement yesterday, the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage said the torch relay team will depart from the Museum of Human Sciences at 0900hrs today.

“Its first stop will be at Headlands and the second stop will be in Rusape in preparation for the handing over to Manicaland Provincial Leadership at Magamba or Butcher Site by the Honourable Vice President Chiwenga.

“On Friday the 12th of April from 0700hrs , official proceedings to handing over the torch will be conducted at Magamba or Butcher Site,” reads the statement. On Saturday the 13th, the relay team will leave for Nyanga and stop at Nyanga District Heroes Acre before proceeding to Mutasa-Matumba Six.

“The entourage bearing the torch will then proceed to Mutare on the 14th of April 2024, making its first stop at Wengezi Business Centre before proceeding to Chimanimani District Heroes Acre. The last stop for the day will be at Machongwe.

“From Chimanimani, the Independence Torch relay roadshow will depart for Chipinge where it will be taken to Chipinge District Heroes Acre.

“From there it will proceed to Birchenough Bridge passing through Murambinda en-route to Dzapasi Assembly Point or Foxtrot on the 16th of April 2024.

“On the 17th of April 2024, the official lighting of the Flame will take place at Dzapasi Assemble Point before being taken by torch bearers to the main venue led by the Ministry of Sports, Arts and Recreation.”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs described the flame as an enduring symbol of the country’s struggle for freedom and its commitment to building a better future for all its citizens.

“As the Flame continues to burn brightly, it serves as a reminder of the sacrifices made by those who fought for our Independence and a beacon of hope for generations to come.

“Additionally, it represents the spirit of love, sacrifice, determination and collective unity and gallantry.

“All Zimbabweans along the route are encouraged to come and witness this process in memory and celebration of our heroes and heroines.”