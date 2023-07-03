Irish cricketers visit Zimbabwe hockey side

Brandon Moyo

THE Ireland national cricket team took time off to visit the Zimbabwe Hockey Under-21 side as the youngsters prepare for the Hockey Junior World Cup which will be held later this year.

The Irish national team is in Harare for the 2023 Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifiers and will play their last match of the tournament tomorrow against Nepal in a seventh place play-off match.

Yesterday, the cricketers took time to visit Brad Heuer’s Under-21s camp as the team continues with its preparations for the 2023 Under-21 Women’s World Cup which will be held in Santiago, Chile between November and December.

“A big thank you to the Irish Cricket team who visited our Under-21s during their practice match yesterday to give them some words of encouragement,” the Hockey Association of Zimbabwe (HAZ) on their Facebook page.

The side has been practicing for some weeks in preparation for the global showpiece and a provisional squad was named a couple of weeks ago.

In other related news, the Zimbabwe junior hockey sides have received various sponsorships from different companies.

HAZ also took to their social media to thank their sponsors as they embark on a journey to Namibia for the Under-16s and 18s series.

The sponsors are South African Airways, The Savvy Traveller, KEM, and AfriSpares.

The series is scheduled at the Windhoek High School, Davin Astro Turf pitch on 6-8 . – @brandon_malvin