JUST IN: 14 more Covid-19 deaths recorded

Bruce Ndlovu, Sunday News Reporter

ZIMBABWE on Tuesday recorded 14 more deaths as a result of Covid-19, bringing to 1353 the number of people who have succumbed to pandemic.

According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care, 123 new positive cases were also reported, with Harare (43) contributing the highest number of cases. All 123 were a result of local infection.

“As of 8 February 2021, @1500hrs there were 103 hospitalised cases: Asymptomatic 17, mild to moderate 63, severe 15 and 8 in Intensive Care Units,” the ministry noted in its daily report.

As of 9 February, Zimbabwe has now recorded 34 781 cases, 29 289 recoveries.