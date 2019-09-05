JUST IN: Cheetahs head off to Zambia

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

THE country’s sevens rugby team, the Cheetahs are heading off to Zambia for this weekend’s Zambia International Sevens.

Matches at the Zambia Sevens are taking place on Friday and Saturday in the Zambian capital city Lusaka.

A fairly strong squad was named by coach Gilbert Nyamutsamba as the Cheetahs build up to the Africa Cup in South Africa at the beginning of November. This year’s Africa Cup is serving as the continental qualifier for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Only 11 players are making the trip to Zambia after Takudzwa Kumadiro was not released by his club Old Georgians. The team trained in Harare on Tuesday and Wednesday with Kumadiro attending both sessions but did not get on the bus headed for Lusaka on Thursday.

Nyamutsamba said the Zambia Sevens gives him a chance to have a look at the players as they build up for the Africa Cup.

“It’s our first step to Africa Cup preparations, this gives us an opportunity to assess the players that we have, what we need to work on, these are the players that were available. We will do the best that we can,’’ Nyamutsamba.

Stephan Hunduza and Biselele Tshamala will share the Cheetahs leadership duties in Zambia.

Cheetahs squad: Nelson Madida, Andre Banda, Tarisai Mugariri, Kudzai Mashawi, Stephan Hunduza(co-captain), Theo Goredema, Biselele Tshamala(co-captain), Shingirai Katsvere, Ngoni Chibuwe, Ganizani Chiku, Njabulo Ndlovu

Coach: Gilbert Nyamutsamba

Physiotherapist: Anne Butau

Team manager: Simbarashe Dangah

