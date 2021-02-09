JUST IN: Covid-19 cases drop

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

THE country has recorded 109 Covid-19 cases and 13 deaths in the last 24 hours, a significant drop from previous weeks were both were sky rocketing.

All 106 cases are local cases of transmission with Harare Province recording the highest number of 40 cases, the Ministry of Health and Child Care has reported.

The Ministry also noted that there were 2557 tests that were done on Monday and positivity stood at 4. 1 percent.

Recoveries reported were 274 while the National recovery rate stands at 83.2 percent.

Active cases have gone down to 4494.

