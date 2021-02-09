JUST IN: Covid-19 cases drop

09 Feb, 2021 - 11:02 0 Views
0 Comments
JUST IN: Covid-19 cases drop

The Sunday News

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

THE country has recorded 109 Covid-19   cases and 13 deaths in the last 24 hours, a significant drop from previous weeks were both were sky rocketing.

All 106 cases are local cases of transmission with Harare Province recording the highest number of 40 cases, the Ministry of Health and Child Care has reported.

The Ministry also noted that there were 2557 tests that were done on Monday and positivity stood at 4. 1 percent.

Recoveries reported were 274 while the National recovery rate stands at 83.2 percent.

Active cases have gone down to 4494.

@NyembeziMu

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting