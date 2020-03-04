JUST IN: New medical school for Bulawayo

Vusumuzi Dube, Senior Reporter

MIDLANDS State University (MSU) is set to establish a new medical school in Bulawayo to bring to two the number of such facilities in the city and the third in the country.

The new school will be built at the corner Harare Road and Cecil Avenue next to Glengarry suburb.

According to the latest council report, MSU made an application to purchase the land which measures 3,45 hectares, with the university expected to meet the cost of servicing the land.

The land is already reserved for institutional use according to the local authority’s town plan.

“The director of engineering services had reported to the town lands and planning committee that an application had been received from Midlands State University, seeking land to set up a medical school in Bulawayo.

“The site was as depicted on TPB823 and measuring 3,45 hectares in extent. The site was at the corner Harare Road and Cecil Avenue and was a portion of stand 16453 Bulawayo Township. The site was currently not serviced as such the applicants would be expected to meet servicing costs,” reads the report.

The university will purchase the land for $663 000 excluding Value Added Tax with the offer said to be valid for 30 days.

Bulawayo is already home to a medical school run by the National University of Science and Technology. [email protected]