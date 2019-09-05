JUST IN: Warriors, Somalia World Cup qualifier fixture moved from BF

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Warriors 2022 World Cup qualifying match against Somalia that was scheduled for Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday will now be played at the National Sports Stadium next Tuesday.

Zifa announced on Thursday that the change in the date as well as the venue has been necessitated by a request from the Somali Football Federation.

“The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) wishes to advise all football stakeholders that following a request from the Somali Football Federation (SFF) and consultations with the Federation of International Football Associations (FIFA), our 2022 World Cup preliminary qualifier second leg against Somalia has been rescheduled,’’ read the statement from Zifa.

Indications from Zifa are that their Somalia counterparts could not get flights to Zimbabwe on time.

“The match will now be played on Tuesday 10 September 2019 after SFF failed to secure flights to Zimbabwe in time for the initial fixture date which was Sunday September 8.”

With the Young Warriors taking on Amaglug–glug in an Under-23 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at Emagumeni next Tuesday, Zifa decided to have the senior team play Somalia in Harare.

“The venue of the match has also been moved from Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo to the National Sports Stadium in Harare because we already have another international match scheduled for Barbourfields on the 10th of September, the Under 23 Zimbabwe/South Africa, Africa Cup of Nations qualifier. We understand the inconvenience this development presents to all stakeholders and we unreservedly apologise for the unexpected developments.

“In the spirit of fair play, African solidarity, brotherhood and togetherness, we felt the Somali Football Federation’s request was reasonable and sincere, thus we had to consent, otherwise the match would not have taken place at all,’’ further read the statement from Zifa.

The football mother body said those who had already purchased tickets will still use them in Harare and for if on cannot make the trip to the capital city, they will be able to get refunds.

