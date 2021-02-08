JUST IN: Zanu-PF Politburo to meet

JUST IN: Zanu-PF Politburo to meet

The Sunday News

Vusumuzi Dube, Senior Reporter

ZANU-PF will on Wednesday convene an ordinary session of the Politburo at its headquarters in Harare.

The ruling party’s Secretary for Information and Publicity Cde Simon Khaya Moyo confirmed the meeting in a statement.

“The Secretary for Administration Cde Dr O.M. Mpofu wishes to advise all members that there shall be a Politburo meeting to be held on Wednesday 10. January 2021 at the party headquarters commencing 1000 hours,” he said.

Members of the Politburo are expected to be seated at the party headquarters by 9:45am.

