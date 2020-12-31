Kadewere goal against St Etienne voted Lyon Goal of the Year

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

DAYS after being voted the Newcomer of the Year at French Ligue 1 club Olympique Lyon in a Twitter poll, Zimbabwean striker Tinotenda Kadewere has also had his debut goal he scored against St Etienne in November taking the Goal of the Year.

It was Kadewere’s first goal in Ligue 1 for Lyon and he grabbed a brace on that day to hand his club a come from behind 2-1 triumph. Lyon had fallen behind five minutes before the break when Anthony Lopes scored an own goal. Kadewere struck in the 65th minute with a stylish finish after a cleverly taken free kick and then completed his brace nine minute later when he slotted the ball in from a tight angle.

The win was a sweet one for Lyon considering the rivalry they have with St Etienne. Matches between the two teams are referred to as the Derby Rhone-Alpes, Derby Rhonealpin or simply Le Derby. Both clubs are located in the region of Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes.

Kadewere has now scored seven goals having appeared 16 times for Lyon, which makes him the second leading goal scorer in Ligue 1 for the club after captain Memphis Depay who has eight goals from 17 league appearances.

Lyon head into the New Year on top of the log and are looking to carry from where they left when they get back into action on 6 January as they continue with their quest to land their first Lique 1 title since they last did so in the 2007/8 season.

@Mdawini_29