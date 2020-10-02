Khupe recalls Dorcas Sibanda, nine more

The MDC-T led by Dr Thokozani Khupe yesterday recalled 10 more legislators it nominated to fill seats won by the umbrella MDC-Alliance, which it sees as an electoral pact, bringing to 31 the number of legislators it has recalled and expelled during the ongoing feud within the opposition.

Speaker of the National Assembly Advocate Jacob Mudenda announced the expulsion yesterday after commencement of business in the House, saying this was after MDC-T secretary-general Mr Douglas Mwonzora wrote to him advising that the 10 had ceased to represent their party.

Seven by-elections will take place. The other three were proportional representation MPs, and their seats will be filled by replacements named by the MDC-T.

Those recalled are Eric Murai of Highfield East, Wellington Chikombo of Glen Norah, Earthrage Kureva of Epworth, Dorcas Sibanda (Proportional Representation Bulawayo), Caston Matewu of Marondera Central, Lynette Karenyi Kore (Proportional Representative Manicaland), Concilia Chinanzvavana PR Mashonaland West, Susan Matsunga of Mufakose, Prince Dubeko Sibanda of Binga North and Unganai Tarusenga of St Mary’s.

Mrs Karenyi-Kore is one of the MDC-Alliance vice presidents.

The 10 were recalled in terms of a constitutional provision that declares seats held by members of the party that sponsored them in the last election become vacant if the party writes to the Speaker of the National Assembly or Senate President to declare the persons no long represent that party.

Although the legislators were elected on the MDC-A ticket, the High Court has ruled that the MDC-A was an electoral pact with nominations allocated to members of the parties forming the pact, of which the MDC-T was the largest.

Soon after the announcement, Mrs Karenyi-Kore, who seemed not to expect the turn of events, packed her bags and bade farewell to her colleagues, before walking out.

Harare East MP Mr Tendai Biti, who is also one of the MDC-Alliance vice presidents, booed while Adv Mudenda was reading the names of the affected legislators.

Mr Mwonzora was not reachable last night.—The Herald