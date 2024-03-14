Lady Chevrons to get US$80 000 bonus

ZIMBABWE Cricket (ZC) will reward the Zimbabwe senior women’s national team with US$80 000 for prevailing over South Africa to win gold at the 13th All-Africa Games in Accra, Ghana.

In a statement today, ZC said the money will be shared between the players and technical team.

“On behalf of the Zimbabwe Cricket Board, Management and Staff, I wish to congratulate the entire team on the terrific job you have done to win gold at the 13th African Games in Ghana,” ZC managing director Givemore Makoni said in a congratulatory message.

They became the cricket’s first ever gold medallists at the Games, a multi-sport competition held every four years and showcases the best talent the continent boasts of.

To get to the final Zimbabwe won all its matches before the exciting Super Over victory against South Africa in Wednesday’s final.

“We followed all your action with immense pride and excitement as you recorded five victories in five matches, including the final against South Africa, to become the first ever cricket champions at the continental multi-sport event.

“This historic feat is clearly a result of your hard work, passion and dedication and all of you can be proud of the well-deserved accomplishment. Congratulations, once again, and thank you for bringing so much joy to our hearts,” Makoni said.

The girls arrive in Zimbabwe tomorrow afternoon and a heroine’s welcome awaits them.