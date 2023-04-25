Let’s transform societies through innovation – Mayor

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

BULAWAYO mayor Councillor Solomon Mguni has said transformative innovation has brought about challenges for various societies to transform through innovation, sustainable solutions, and accelerating progress.

Clr Mguni said this in his welcome message to exhibitors and participants to this year’s Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF), which runs from today (Tuesday) till Saturday.

The trade showcase is running under the theme, “Transformative Innovation, Global Competitiveness”.

The mayor said digital transformation presents an opportunity for local governments such as the City of Bulawayo to transition to modernity and innovation.

“Transformative innovation is calling on all of us to ensure that we significantly transform our societies through innovation, sustainable solutions, and accelerating progress, especially towards the attainment of the sustainable development goals, African Agenda 2063, Zimbabwe’s Vision 2030, and indeed the City of Bulawayo vision of being a smart and transformative city by 2024.

“The city of Bulawayo notes that its growth and space in the global economy also requires the development of local innovations tailor-made for this city, and its residents we also have to utilise the opportunities presented by the fourth industrial revolution that will allow us to compete globally,” said Clr Mguni.

“Digital transformation presents an opportunity for local governments such as ourselves to transition to modernity and innovation. innovation is one of the city of Bulawayo’s values and our focus is creating new business realities and exploring innovative opportunities for our residents and stakeholders. we are focused on creating a conducive environment for businesses and industry and this calls on all of us to rise to the occasion,” added the mayor.

“Our showcase at this year’s Zimbabwe International Trade Fair will be on homegrown solutions where we have implemented technology in our locality in the services we provide and ensuring a smart and transformative city.

“In all of this we have taken the time to understand our needs and designed transformative workflows that truly maximise technology and ease any challenges. digital technology is key to a modern and innovative government. As we hold this year’s trade fair it is my hope that we also learn and share our experiences on transformative innovation and how we can transition to sustainability, reduce the effects of climate change and reduce our carbon footprint,” said the mayor.