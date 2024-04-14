Lynoth rescues Bosso

Zimpapers Sports Hub

Ngezi Platinum 1-1 Highlanders

PACESETTERS Highlanders are guaranteed another week at the summit of the log after rescuing a point in the high-profile Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match against champions Ngezi Platinum, at Baobab in Mhondoro yesterday.

Lynoth Chikuhwa’s 57th minute penalty, following a handling offence inside the box, cancelled out a Walter Vuwa opener scored after two minutes.

The one point apiece saw Highlanders open a four-point lead at the top ahead of FC Platinum, who also have the abandoned game against CAPS United to be resolved on 23 April, and Simba Bhora who will be in action this afternoon.

On the other hand, Ngezi Platinum dropped two places down to 14th as Manica Diamonds and Bikita Minerals won their respective matches and jumped over the struggling champions.

After the match, Ngezi Platinum Stars felt that the penalty that was awarded to Highlanders was unfair and believed they were denied a late penalty deep in injury time.

“I thought we might have had one or two penalties but it was not like that maybe probably I am behind in terms of the laws of the game.

“We have assumptions when something happens inside the box but the referee was close to the situation and he made a very right decision.

“But overall, the referee controlled the game very well,” said Ngezi Platinum coach, Takesure Chiragwi.

Highlanders coach Kelvin Kaindu also felt his team was hard done by the decision in the build-up to the Ngezi Platinum goal.

“The goal that was given, our players lost focus as they tried to protest.

“These are the issues that are happening day-in day-out, in every game that is being played and coaches end up appearing before the disciplinary committee.

“I think those in charge of football should start disciplining both the coaches and the referees,” said Kaindu.

Looking at the game, Kaindu said:

“It was a very difficult game. We conceded early and we lost focus. I told the players during the break that this game needs our mental strength and character and I am happy with the response they gave in the second half. We came back stronger in the second and we managed to get a goal.”