Madhevere, Mavuta suspended for doping

Brandon Moyo

ZIMBABWE Cricket (ZC) has suspended two players from all cricket activities after breaching anti-doping rules.

The two concerned players are Wesley Madhevere and Brandon Mavuta. Their ban from all cricket activities is with immediate effect.

In a statement from ZC, the two youngsters are set to go for a hearing.

“They have been charged under the ZC Code of Conduct for Players and Team Officials and will appear for a disciplinary hearing soon,” read the statement. – @brandon_malvin