Madhevere, Mavuta suspended for doping

21 Dec, 2023
Madhevere, Mavuta suspended for doping Wesley Madhevere bowling

The Sunday News

Brandon Moyo

ZIMBABWE Cricket (ZC) has suspended two players from all cricket activities after breaching anti-doping rules.

The two concerned players are Wesley Madhevere and Brandon Mavuta. Their ban from all cricket activities is with immediate effect.

In a statement from ZC, the two youngsters are set to go for a hearing.

“They have been charged under the ZC Code of Conduct for Players and Team Officials and will appear for a disciplinary hearing soon,” read the statement. – @brandon_malvin

