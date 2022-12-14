Makarati staying put at Dynamos

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

SOCCER star of the Year second runner up Frank Makarati has extended his stay at Harare giants Dynamos by two years, the club has revealed.

Makarati’s contract with DeMbare expires on December 31, and there has been speculation about his future amid strong interest from Chicken Inn and the newly-promoted Simba Bhora.

Dynamos spokesperson Tinashe Farawo confirmed the highly rated defender will be wearing the blue and white shirt next season.

“I am pleased to confirm that Frank Makarati will be at Dynamos for the next two years,” said Farawo.

The 28-year-old centre-back played 31 league games for Dynamos, during which he was crucial at the back, and formed a commendable partnership with skipper, Partson Jaure.

Dynamos had the second-best defensive record, behind champions, FC Platinum, during the 2021/2022 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season. They conceded 17 goals, just three worse than Pure Platinum Play.

Makarati, who has previously played for How Mine joined Dynamos form Ngezi Platinum Stars at the beginning of last year after he refused to renew his contract with Madamburo after it had expired at the end of 2020. The player signing a new contract with DeMbare should come as good news for new coach Herbert Maruwa.

