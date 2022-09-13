Man found dead in Emganwini

Caroline Mutsawu, Sunday News Reporter

POLICE in Bulawayo are investigating a suspected case of murder after the body of an unknown man was found half-naked in Emganwini suburb, Bulawayo on Monday.

Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Abednico Ncube, confirmed the incident saying the victim was believed to be aged between 50 to 55 years.

The body was discovered a resident in the suburb at around 6.45am while driving his daughter to school.

The now deceased was bleeding from a cut above the eye and had nail bruises on the pelvic area. He wore nothing on top and had brown trousers, a black short, a blue short, a black unbuckled belt and a grey underwear which was wet.

The body was ferried to United Bulawayo Hospitals for post mortem.

“Any member of the public with a missing relative should come up and identify the body of the deceased and we urge members of the public to move around with a form of identification,” said Insp Ncube.

The police spokesperson further appealed to members of the public with information that may lead to the arrest of the accused person to report at the nearest police station.

