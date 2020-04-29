Matabeleland Warriors Rugby Club chairman Gomez donates mealie meal to elderly, disabled and homeless in the city

Mehluli Sibanda,Senior Sports Reporter

MATABELELAND Warriors Rugby Club chairman, Shasha Gomez has donated mealie meal to the elderly, disabled members of the community as well as police officers in Cowdray Park and Luveve.

Gomez, the chief executive officer of Consha Enterprises and managing director of Consha Construction donated 250 bags of mealie meal to the Cowdray Park community on Tuesday.

He also gave the sort after basic commodity to police officers at Luveve Police Station and Cowdray Park base.

“We donated 250 bags mealie meal to the community at Cowdray Park. Then about 50 bags given to the police of Luveve and Cowdray Park, they split the lot, just to say thank you to them for keeping peace,’’ Gomez said.

The young businessman said he was really moved by what he saw when he made the donations.

“It was mainly old people and some disabled people too. One guy on crutches and one leg, and an old Gogo on a walker really touched us. Was really touchy to see them to be honest.”

Even the homeless have benefited from Gomez’s generosity, with the businessman stating that he has given away 3.5 tons of mealie meal so far.

He has undertaken to make donations every month different places in Bulawayo as well as in Filabusi where he conducts his mining business.

Gomez, a scrumhalf during his playing days was in January this year elected Matabeleland Warriors chairman, taking over the position from former Sables prop Tapiwa Mangezi who is now the club’s vice chairman.

