Meet Mosi Rovers’s Super-Striker: Ryan Ncube

Gerald Sibanda

RYAN Ncube has been one of Mosi Rovers’ main players since he joined the team in 2021, and has also been one of the Southern Region Division One’s best.

Ncube, 21, joined the Victoria Falls side after he was scouted playing street football by former Mosi Rovers coach, Mehluli Moyo, who made him join Mosi.

“In 2021 immediately after COVID, I was scouted by coach Mehluli while playing “Kasi” football with friends. I played football as a goalkeeper and partly played for Breakaway Juniors FC. I thank Moyo, who converted me to play infield and gave me all the necessary basics of being a striker.”

The 2022 season was his most successful one at Mosi as he had 25 goal contributions, having netted 16 goals and providing nine assists, finishing the season as one of the players with the most goal contributions’ in the league.

He has played nine games and has scored six goals, with the recent one being against DRC United in a Matabeleland North derby. The speedy striker dismissed the rumuors linking him with joining Harare giants, Dynamos FC.

“This information is not true and is misleading, there are so many teams showing interest in my services, especially in the Northern Region. All I am waiting for is the right time and the right offer.”

He also spoke about his most memorable league match for Mosi Rovers.

“It was the game we played against Arenel Movers at White City Stadium last year. We were trailing 2-0 at half time and we came back strong after the break and managed to fight back to equalise and the match ended with a 2-2 scoreline as I scored my team’s second goal.”

Mosi, who sit on 11th place with 17 points will play host to second from bottom side Binga Pirates at Chinotimba Stadium at the weekend, in what will be another Matabeleland North derby in which Ncube will hopefully maintain his perfect start to the season.

Southern Region Division One Weekend Fixtures:

Adachi vs Indlovu Iyanyathela, Talen Vision vs ZPC Hwange, Makhandeni Pirates vs Mountain Climbers, Casmyn vs DRC United, Mainline vs Ajax Hotspurs, Mosi Rovers vs Binga Pirates, Ratanang vs Bosso90, Zim Saints vs Jordan Sinnot, Arenel Movers vs CIWU