Midlands on sound economic recovery path

Uzile Mkwananzi, Sunday News Reporter

THE Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution in the Midlands Province, Cde Owen Ncube, has applauded the bold and strategic steps taken by President Mnangagwa to open the economy to private sector led modernisation and industrialisation saying milestone achievements have been recorded as the country moves towards an upper-middle-income-economy by 2030.

Speaking during a tour at Livetouch Private Limited in Kwekwe District last week, Cde Ncube said he was happy with the production that he had witnessed.

“I wish to applaud Livetouch for creating jobs for 575 employees and producing 210 000 tonnes of cement annually at current capacity utilisation of 70 percent. The planned phased Mberengwa clinker production plant and 50 megawatts power plant will further consolidate Livetouch’s competiveness in the cement manufacturing sector,” he said.

He said the Midlands Provincial Gross Domestic Product (GDP) was among the fastest growing in the country.

“Guided by the Second Republic’s development approach of harnessing our comparative advantages in heritage based human and natural resource endowments, the Midlands Provincial GDP is among the fastest growing in the country driven mainly by mining, agriculture and manufacturing. We are targeting a growth rate higher than the 10.9 percent achieved in 2022 based on new investments and high levels of production and productivity by existing corporates,” he said.

Cde Ncube added that the province was on the right track in terms of economic growth and success.

“Allow me to assure you that the Midlands Province, like the rest of the country, is on a sound economic recovery and growth path. We are the heart beat of Zimbabwe and the country’s pinnacle of mineral resource endowments. With unity of purpose, an upper middle income economy is indeed achievable by 2030,” said Cde Ncube.

The Minister added that through cement manufactured at Livetouch, the province was going to make great strides in infrastructure development.

“Infrastructure is one of the key pillars that stimulate economic growth as contained in the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1). Cement manufacturing is a vital enabler in the construction industry as realized through several signature projects undertaken by the Second Republic, among them; Beitbridge-Masvingo Highway and several other roads and bridges under ERRP, New Parliament Building and Gwayi-Shangani Dam among others.”

“These efforts are being complemented by the iron and chrome industry led by Dinson Steel Plant in Manhize, Steelmakers here in Redcliff, Jinan and Jin Yi ferro-chrome producers in Gweru which is rapidly expanding. We are inspired by our mantra “Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo” and underpinned by our values of commitment, hard and honest work we are building the Midlands we all want brick by brick and stone upon stone,” said Cde Ncube.

The Minister also said devolution funds from the Government would continue playing a major role in the improvement of the province focusing on infrastructure and services to communities.

“The devolution and decentralization programme will continue to support local authorities to safeguard provision of key infrastructure and services to communities. Fire tenders, ambulances, road and refuse collection equipment should be utilised to ensure protection of life and property. Modern buildings, state of the art road networks and provision of water to residents must be made top priority as they attract trade and investment in areas under the jurisdiction of local authorities,” said Cde Ncube.

He said they were going to expedite a conducive business operating environment in the Midlands Province and guarantee attainment of a prosperous and empowered upper middle income society by 2030.