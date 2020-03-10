Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation to take over National Sports Stadium ownership

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

MINISTER of Youth, Sports, Arts and Recreation, Kirsty Coventry has announced that an agreement has been reached for the National Sports Stadium ownership to be transferred to her ministry.

Coventry on Tuesday posted on Twitter that the stadium will now be owned and operated by her ministry. Since it was opened in 1987, NSS has been under the Ministry of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing.

“It has been agreed that ownership plus operations of the National Sports Stadium in Zimbabwe will be transferred to Ministry of Youth, Sport, Art and Recreation. We have the experience plus passion to use this opportunity for Zimbabwe to become a sporting powerhouse,’’ tweeted Coventry.

The latest development comes in the wake of a decision by the Confederation of African Football to bar the country’s stadiums from hosting international matches as they do not meet the continental body’s standards.

Efforts led by Coventry’s ministry are underway to spruce up NSS as well as Barbourfields Stadium. There are slim hopes that Zimbabwe’s match against Algeria could take place on Zimbabwean soil should Caf reverse the ban in light of the work that is going on at NSS and BF.

