Missing 11-year-old Pumula East boy found

Valencia Ndhlovu, Sunday News Reporter

AN 11-year-old boy from Bulawayo’s Pumula East suburb who went missing two weeks back has been found and reunited with his family unharmed.

Promise Ncube had left home to search for sticks for his Continuous Assessment Learning Activity (CALA) nearby and never returned home.

Bulawayo acting provincial spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele confirmed the development.

The mother of the boy, Ms Thobekile Mbiriri opened a police case and had several messages circulating on social media seeking help from the public.

Assistant Inspector Msebele said Promise was picked by a man at Renkini Bus Terminus and taken to Mzilikazi Police Station today.

“The boy was picked by an unknown man at Renkini bus terminus who took him to Mzilikazi Police station today,” said Asst Insp Msebele.

“Thank you very much to the members of the public and to the man who brought the boy to safety, we appreciate your support to the police and to the family.”