Mkhokheli Dube speaks on Bosso team

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS veteran striker, Mkhokheli Dube has described the current Bosso team as one full of budding talent since there are a lot of youngsters in the set up.

Responding to questions on his Facebook page, the 36-year-old said it would not be long before fans begin to see that the lads in the present day Bosso team have talent.

“The Bosso that I returned to is full of potential and have a lot of youngsters that are finding their feet, it’s only a matter of time for the fans to see their quality and then they will be appreciated,’’ Dube said.

On the Highlanders he left when moving to the United States of America in 2004, Dube spoke of a compact side that had everything. He feels

Highlanders at that time could field three teams and still go on to win matches on any given day.

“The Bosso I left was a formidable team because of the experience, continuity and depth we had, one time, we had three teams that could play any day and win games.”

On the guidance he has provided to fellow striker, Prince Dube, whose career has not yet reached its peak seeing that the two spend a lot of time together, the veteran said he has advised the youngster to keep on working hard and appreciate the talent given to him by the Almighty while at the same time exploiting every prospect presented to him.

“To always work hard no matter what and appreciate the talent that God has given him and utilise every opportunity that’s there and above all that God has a plan for him,’’ Dube said.

He is back at Highlanders where his career started, a club he has a desire to coach when his playing career comes to an end.

Of players still active, Dube is the most decorated footballer on the domestic scene with titles won at Highlanders and FC Platinum.

