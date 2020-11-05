More small-scale dairy farmers to benefit from EU 7 m Euro grant

Munyaradzi Musiiwa, Sunday News Reporter

Good times are beckoning for the Zimbabwe Dairy Industry after the European Union injected more than 7 million Euro grant to revive the dairy sector whose production has been dwindling in the past few years.

Small scale dairy farmers have started benefiting from the facility after coordinators of the project WE Effect working in conjunction with Zimbabwe Association of Dairy Farmers and Government, imported 200 dairy heifers for small scale dairy farmers to boost milk production.

We Effect is set to import more heifers mostly from South Africa before the end of the year that would be distributed among small scale farmers for free.

We Effect and ZADF are assessing the intended beneficiaries of the project to see how capacitated they are while also initiating new farmers to enable a wider inclusion of locals in the sector.

We Effect director Dr Edson Chifamba said there are 300 more heifers that would be imported and distributed among small scale dairy farmers.

The country requires 50 000 heifers to meet the annual demand of 130 million liters while the national dairy herd is at 39 000 producing 80 million liters of milk annually.