Mountaineers pummel Rhinos, as Southern Rocks’ unbeaten run continues

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

A fine century by overseas signing Ben Compton led the way as Mountaineers compiled a huge total of 363 for nine wickets on their home ground at Mutare Sports Club, before they eventually trounced Rhinos by 186 runs in a Pro50 Championship cricket match played on Wednesday.

This was Mountaineers’ first match in the List A competition, as they had a bye in the fixtures played last week.

Compton scored 102, Peter Moor was second best with 69 while there was also a contribution of 65 from Timycen Maruma.

Rhinos had little chance of matching such a huge score, with all the batters forced to attack the bowling at all costs from the start. Their first four wickets fell for 47 runs in 11 overs, all to different bowlers. Rhinos were eventually bowled out for 177.

At Masvingo Sports Club, Southern Rocks defeated Tuskers by 29 runs on the Duckworth-Lewis method. A powerfully-hit 42 by Cephas Zhuwao had the most influence in Southern Rocks’ victory, their third in as many matches.

With a revised target of 145 in 31 overs, Tuskers were bowled out for 115 in 28.2 overs, with the best effort with the bat coming from Tafara Mupariwa who made 28.

