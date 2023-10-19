Msedami continues on fine form

Gerald Sibanda

[email protected]

Online Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN dribbling wizard Daniel Msendami scored a goal for his Botswana outfit Jwaneng Galaxy FC after a 2-0 win at home against Nico United in Botswana Premier League’s second week yesterday.

It was his second in the league in as many matches, his third in all competitions after a memorable goal against South African giants Orlando Pirates, which played a huge role in his side qualifying for the Caf Champions League group stages.

The victory meant that the Botswana Champions maintain a good start in which they are yet to concede a goal or lose a match. Msendami said he was happy with the team effort.

“It is always a collective effort. For me to score, someone had to make an assist so it is nothing much for me personally but a team effort.

“We will continue to work harder and to improve more, get more points on the board and try as much as possible to make the people from Jwaneng happy,” said Msendami.

He and his side will have to deal with a congested calendar as they are also participating in the Caf Champions League, a tournament in which Morena Ramoreboli’s side will be hoping to be the surprise package as they are drawn alongside one of the continent’s greats.