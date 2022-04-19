Muduhwa wins Sakunda Holdings sponsored Independence Cup final Man of the Match accolade

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS defender, Peter Muduhwa pocketed a further US$2 250 from Sakunda Holdings after he picked up the Man of the Match accolade in Monday’s Independence Cup final against Dynamos at Barbourfields Stadium.

The central defender was outstanding as he marshalled the Bosso defence. He ensured that Emmanuel Paga, Tinashe Makanda and Bill Antonio were not much of a threat to Ariel Sibanda’s goal. Makanda and Paga were eventually substituted in the second half while Antonio finished the match.

Muduhwa, on top of the US$2 250 is also getting his share of US$1 500 together with other members of the match day squad of 20 players.

Other players who got extra incentives are striker Stanley Ngala whose 54th minute goal was all Highlanders needed to overcome their fierce rivals in front of a packed Barbourfields Stadium. Ngala’s reward for being the only scorer on the day is US$1 500, the same amount as Sibanda for keeping a clean sheet.

Sakunda Holdings upped the stakes for Monday’s final after they announced a package worth US$69 300.

Highlanders received US$30 000, to be shared equally by 20 players while runners up Dynamos got US$18 300 to be by 30 individuals, 20 players and the technical team, which will see each individual get US$610. There were also cash incentives for the winning coach, assistants and medical personnel.

Bosso also got ZWL$6 million as the official prize money from the Government for being winners of this year’s Independence Cup while runners up DeMbare got ZWL$4,5 million.

