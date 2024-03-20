Mukuruva gets another dance at US side Michigan Stars

20 Mar, 2024 - 10:03 0 Views
0 Comments
Mukuruva gets another dance at US side Michigan Stars Tatenda Mukuruva

The Sunday News

Fungai Muderere, Senior Sports Reporter

FORMER Warriors goalkeeper Tatenda Mukuruva has renewed his contract with United States of America’s (USA) Michigan Stars after the club retained his services for the forthcoming season.

Mukuruva’s previous contract with the club ran out last season and his new deal will see him do duty for his paymasters for another season.

“Tatenda Mkuruva is back for another season with the Michigan Stars. Welcome back!,” announced Michigan through their social media pages.

The 28 year old ex-Dynamos goalkeeper, who was once at the Afcon finals with the senior national team, has been in the USA third tier outfit since 2019.

At one time the Zimbabwean goal minder was in the books of Zambian side BuildCon which previously also provided home to ex Highlanders and FC Platinum midfield genius Joel “Josta” Ngodzo among other Zimbabwean players.

Ngodzo has since hung his football boots. His last contract was with CAPS United. -@FungaiMuderere

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting