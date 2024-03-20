Mukuruva gets another dance at US side Michigan Stars

Fungai Muderere, Senior Sports Reporter

FORMER Warriors goalkeeper Tatenda Mukuruva has renewed his contract with United States of America’s (USA) Michigan Stars after the club retained his services for the forthcoming season.

Mukuruva’s previous contract with the club ran out last season and his new deal will see him do duty for his paymasters for another season.

“Tatenda Mkuruva is back for another season with the Michigan Stars. Welcome back!,” announced Michigan through their social media pages.

The 28 year old ex-Dynamos goalkeeper, who was once at the Afcon finals with the senior national team, has been in the USA third tier outfit since 2019.

At one time the Zimbabwean goal minder was in the books of Zambian side BuildCon which previously also provided home to ex Highlanders and FC Platinum midfield genius Joel “Josta” Ngodzo among other Zimbabwean players.

Ngodzo has since hung his football boots. His last contract was with CAPS United. -@FungaiMuderere