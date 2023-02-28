Munetsi mixes with the best in the world

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN international Marshall Munetsi was on Monday night amongst some of the best players in the world in Paris, France for Best Fifa Football Awards ceremony to celebrate the best performances of 2022.

The Warriors star was captured on camera with the likes of Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk and Manchester United midfielder Carlos Henrique Casemero.

At the ceremony, Argentina captain Lionel Messi was named The Best Fifa Men’s Player after beating the competition of Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema and PSG star Kylian Mbappe.

Messi won the 2022 Fifa World Cup and was a Copa America champion at the start of the year. The Argentine superstar also clinched the Ligue 1 championship with PSG.

In the women’s categories, Barcelona’s Alexia Putellas was named The Best Fifa Women’s Player, while Sarina Wiegman of England won the Fifa Women’s Coach.

Georgian footballer Luka Lochoshvili, who plays for Italian Serie A side US Cremonese, claimed the fair play award after helping to save the life of a player on the pitch with his quick-thinking CPR.

Munetsi was again on target as his Stade de Reims outfit beat Toulouse three nil in a Ligue 1 encounter on Sunday.

Fresh from a hip injury Munetsi scored his fifth goal of the season which has seen him provide two assists in the process.

Munetsi continues to enhance his chances of moving to a bigger league. The former Orlando Pirates star has seen his exploits court interest from Premier League sides.

The midfielder’s impressive outings in Ligue 1 have seen the player linked with a move to England where Burnley, Watford and Bournemouth have been linked with the Zimbabwean midfielder.

