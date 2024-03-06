Mzoe7, Lamas Ellz, and Sandra Ndebele Release “Summer Vibe” video

Sandisiwe Gumbo, Sunday Life Reporter

Today marks a special day for Mzoe7 as he celebrates his birthday and the release of the music video for “Summer Vibe,” a collaborative effort with Lamas Ellz and Sandra Ndebele, featuring producer SeewellTone and Collus Move.

According to Mzobanzi “Mzoe7” Mlauzi, the song’s message revolves around appreciating life, having fun, and promoting togetherness, despite the challenges faced in life.

“The visuals are about appreciating life and having fun, though we go through a lot in life. It is also about spreading the message of togetherness,” he expressed.

Speaking on collaborating with the other artistes, Mzoe7 stated “It’s always great to work with fellow creatives, you get to realize how much potential you have as an artist. The producer SeewellTone has always been great.”

The video was directed by Keaitse films.

As Mzoe7 embraces another year of life, he expressed gratitude for the blessing of being alive and the support he has received.

“I feel good for being alive, it’s actually the best blessing. Life itself is more than great, and I appreciate God, my mother, and everyone who supports me,” he said.

Mzoe7 revealed that he is away for holiday celebrations and work, with plans to celebrate his birthday in South Africa and Zimbabwe next Sunday.