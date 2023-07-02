Naph Mat North football coaching clinics…as zonal games preps on course

Nkosilathi Sibanda, Online Reporter

THE National Association of Primary Heads in Matabeleland North Province has seen it fit to equip football coaches in the schools to capacitate them with present trends in the game, after realising the province’ continual failure in competitions.

For years, schools in Matabeleland North have been underperforming in ball game national competitions, finishing at the tail end or mid-tier. Owing to this, as many talented football players fail to have another chance of exposure.

Schools have cited lack of resources and in particular skilled personnel to undertake professional coaching at developmental level. In that regard, in all of Matabeleland North’s seven districts, teachers coaching football were taken to class.

Following the coaching clinic initiative, improvements have been recorded on the field of play according to Naph chairman Nkosinathi Moyo.

He said more of what the coaches learned would be witnessed at the zonal and inter-district tournaments in the coming weeks.

“As a way to improve our football, we conducted various coaching clinics in different ball games in all the seven districts,” said Moyo.

“Naph Matabeleland North is proud to say as the situation stands, the province has trained and qualified coaching personnel. With our football, we expect the schools to display better standard of play as we aim to improve our performance at bigger stages this year going forward. Schools are doing well, though they operate with limited resources like footwear, balls and standard grounds. We don’t have cricket grounds, rugby, and tennis courts.”

Meanwhile, preparations for the Naph Lupane district zonal football games are set for July 8 are at an advanced stage.

Already, all the 10 zones are in camp.

Lupane primary schools’ districts comprise Daluka, Jotsholo, Gomoza, Lupane, Lupaka, Mzola, Lupanda, St Paul, Kheswa and Dandanda.